Military Forces in Mexico Engage in Shootouts, Raids in Border City Amid Hunt for Cartel Boss

The Mexican border city of Matamoros, Tamaulipas, experienced at least one large-scale shootout, several smaller ones, and several military raids. The raids came as authorities hunt for one of the cartel bosses behind a fierce turf war.

For several weeks, infantry troops from Mexico’s Navy (SEMAR), commonly called Marinos or Marines carried out several raids throughout the city of Matamoros and its outskirts searching for Jose Alberto “La Kena” Garcia Vilano — the current leader for one faction of the Gulf Cartel based in that city that goes by the name Escorpiones.

As Breitbart Texas reported, since earlier this year and despite efforts by the Tamaulipas government to cover things up, the Escorpiones have been waging a fierce turf war against a rival faction based in the neighboring city of Reynosa called the Metros. That turf war led to regular large-scale shootouts, primarily at night, where cartel forces deploy dozens of armored vehicles and other SUVs filled with gunmen to attack their rivals.

In the city of Matamoros and the surrounding areas, Garcia Vilano enjoyed much impunity due to protection from state and local officials. Also, Mexico’s Army and the National Guard have largely avoided going after his gunmen and targeted Los Metros. As Breitbart Texas reported, the Mexican Navy has been the only institution that has clashed with the Escorpiones. In recent days, the Gulf Cartel sent out paid protesters to march outside of the Mexican Navy base in Matamoros. They claim that troops are targeting innocent civilians — a common claim used by drug cartels to draw media attention.

This week, residents in Matamoros were forced to run for cover when a squad of Mexican Marines encountered a group of gunmen and tried to stop them. The gunmen fired at the military forces as they tried to flee. Authorities chased one of the vehicles and managed to corner the three gunmen inside who surrendered.

Future raids and shootouts are expected as the Mexican Navy is continues to target La Kena. As Breitbart Texas reported, La Kena is ultimately responsible for the kidnapping of four U.S. citizens in Matamoros, where two of them died. La Kena has also been responsible for numerous other atrocities in the region.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” and “Francisco Morales” from Tamaulipas.