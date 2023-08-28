WATCH: 17 Migrants Make Boat Landing on Florida Beach

Migrants land on Jupiter, Florida beach.
Twitter Video Screenshot
Bob Price

Miami Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the scene of an illegal migrant boat landing near Jupiter, Florida, on Friday. A video shows the migrants jumping off the boat and running onto the beach.

A video posted on X, formerly Twitter, shows a boat being pursued by a helicopter beaching on the shoreline in Jupiter on Friday. The video shows the migrants jumping out of the boat and running away, and onlookers watched and shot cell phone videos.

Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter Slosar reported his agents responded to the scene. The agents apprehended 17 migrants. The agents identified the migrants as citizens of Haiti (16) and Bahama (1).

Slosar reported officials are investigating the incident.

WPTV NBC5 reported that the migrant smuggling incident was initially interdicted by a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office marine unit. The law enforcement crew intercepted the migrant-filled boat east of the Jupiter inlet.

The marine unit reported the smuggling boat’s captain, later identified as Bazaeluis Francois, age 30, by ramming his boat into the sheriff’s office boat. The collision damaged two engines on the craft.

Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Francois on suspicion of human smuggling, federal officials told the local NBC affiliate.

