Politically Connected Fugitive Peruvian Businessman Arrested After Illegally Crossing Border into Texas

A Peruvian businessman wanted in his own country over fraud charges connected to the country’s political elite is currently in U.S. custody after he illegally crossed the border into Texas. After crossing the border, the fugitive from Peru requested asylum.

Late last week, U.S. Border Patrol agents in Eagle Pass detained Alejandro Sanchez Sanchez, a businessman who was an advisor to former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo. Sanchez illegally crossed into Texas and subsequently claimed to be in fear for his life. Sanchez is currently wanted in Peru as part of an ongoing fraud and embezzlement investigation into the far-leftist Castillo’s presidency. The former president is currently in a Peruvian jail after a failed coup where he tried to dissolve the country’s congress.

According to El Diario NY, Sanchez was part of a network of businessmen and politicians who allegedly gained illicit funds through rigging government contracts. He has reportedly been on the run since October 2022 when he missed a court hearing and has not been seen since. Sanchez was the owner of a house in Lima where Castillo would hold secret meetings with politicians and loyal business leaders known as the “Shadow Cabinet”, where they planned the disbursement of government funds since June 2021.

After political rivals exposed former President Castillo’s corrupt dealings, they tried to hold impeachment hearings, but the politician staged a coup where he tried to dissolve the nation’s congress in December 2022. The takeover failed when his entire cabinet resigned and the country’s vice president, Dina Boluarte, assumed office. Since then, Castillo has been in jail awaiting trial.

Peruvian authorities publicly stated they would request that Sanchez be extradited to Peru to face trial.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.