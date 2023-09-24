Mexican Cops Arrest Suspect, Chucky Doll ‘Accomplice’

Authorities in Mexico arrested a man and his Chucky Doll he allegedly used when disturbing the peace in the border state of Coahuila. Both were handcuffed and taken to jail.

The incident took place this week in Monclova, Coahuila, where local police officers arrested Carlos “N” for disturbing the peace and making threats. After a short time behind bars, authorities released him.

According to Mexico’s El Universal, Carlos allegedly taped a knife to the doll’s hand and would use it to threaten people in the downtown area while asking for money. Police claim he was under the influence of some unknown substance.

#ASÍ: “Arrestan” a #Chucky en Coahuila, su dueño lo usaba para asustar a la gente y pedirles dinero. El hombre y el muñeco fueron esposados por la policía de Monclova y enviados a los separos municipales.#LasNoticiasAsí #AsíPasó pic.twitter.com/VbhfwQIiGZ — Carlos Zúñiga Pérez (@Carloszup) September 21, 2023

The case took a humorous turn when one of the officers also placed a pair of handcuffs on the Chucky doll that Carlos used in the disturbance.

The female officer claimed that local journalists at the scene asked her to pose with the doll, and she went along with it. The photos of the Chucky doll went viral in Mexico. However, the head of the local police department reprimanded the female officer who now faces disciplinary action.

