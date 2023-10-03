7K Migrants Apprehended in 4 Days in Texas Border Sector

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended approximately 7,000 migrants during the past four days. A migrant surge in September led to the apprehension of more than 45,000 migrants in this single Texas border sector.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez tweeted several reports of migrant apprehensions during the past four days. These agents took nearly 7,000 migrants into custody during the four-day period.

3,904 Migrant Apprehensions

113 Gotaways

13 Human Smuggling Cases

16 Human Smugglers

4 Narcotics Seizures

5 Large Groups (936, 149, 110, 116, 103) Checkpoint Traffic Inspections:

Falfurrias – 31K vehicles

Kingsville – 16K vehicles

Fort Brown – 5.5K vehicles — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) October 2, 2023

Over the weekend, RGV agents apprehended 3,904 migrants, Chavez reported. The sector classified an additional 114 migrants as known got-aways. This refers to migrants who are observed crossing the border who cannot be apprehended at the time.

Human smuggling cartels pushed five large migrant groups across the border over the weekend. One of these groups accounted for nearly a quarter of the migrants apprehended.

On September 30, Chave reported the apprehension of approximately 3,000 more migrants, bringing the four-day total to at least 6,900 migrants.

Update from Brownsville, TX: Amisdt scorching temperatures, #RGV Border Patrol Agents & Supervisors from Brownsville, Harlingen, & Fort Brown stations continue to work tirelessly addressing this significant migrant surge…approx. 3,000 people in the last 48 hrs. pic.twitter.com/aj1kekwjy7 — Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefRGV) September 30, 2023

While the world’s attention remains focused on the spike in migrant crossings in Eagle Pass, the media is paying little attention to a very close number of apprehensions in the Rio Grande Valley. In September, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 48,000 migrants. Rio Grand Valley Sector agents apprehended more than 45,000 migrants in September, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

The difference in media focus could be the availability of dramatic photo ops in Eagle Pass where most of the migrants are crossing in a very small area. The highly visible crossings and the detention of migrants in the open air under the international bridge attracted a broad swath of media outlets.

In the Rio Grande Valley Sector, the nearly same number of apprehensions are spread out over multiple cities, including Brownsville, McAllen, Mission, Rio Grande City, Harlingen, Fort Brown, and Roma.

During all of Fiscal Year 23, which ended on September 30, Rio Grande Valley agents apprehended nearly 250,000 migrants.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.