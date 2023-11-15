Migrant Rescues, Body Recoveries Continue Along Texas Border River

Border Patrol agents and Texas law enforcement officers continue to rescue migrants in danger of drowning as they attempt to cross the Rio Grande from Mexico. Unfortunately, some are not as fortunate and die while attempting the dangerous border crossing.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted photos on X about a rescue involving a migrant mother and her two small children. Owens reported the mother and children were swept away by the currents of the river that separates Texas and Mexico.

Tragedy strikes again! A mother & 2 children are swept away by the Rio Grande river. Agents & partners pulled them from the water & performed CPR on the young girl. We are praying for the best. This is what our agents see everyday & why they ALWAYS move mountains to save lives. pic.twitter.com/KA89vHVNNy — Chief Jason Owens (@USBPChief) November 11, 2023

The photos show a Border Patrol agent and Texas law enforcement partners performing CPR on one of the children.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez also posted a report on the November 11 incident. Olivarez reported that a DPS Tactical Marine Unit and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission agents assigned to border duties under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star began searching for a family group swept away by the river currents.

DROWNING DETAILS: On 11/11, at 8:10 am, @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) & #FloridaFWC responded to a call from the TX National Guard regarding a family group swept away by the river current after attempting to cross the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass #ShelbyPark. A 17-year-old male… pic.twitter.com/JtXDeQn1zL — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 14, 2023

The search crews found a 17-year-old male who was pulled from the river in critical condition.

About an hour later the Tactical Marine Unit troopers pulled an unresponsive seven-year-old girl from the river.

Olivarez reported both of the migrant children were transported to Fort Duncan Regional Hospital. The young girl died from her injury.

Search crews continued searching for another child but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

On Wednesday, Olivarez reposted a video from News Nation’s Ali Bradley showing Texas DPS marine crews rescuing additional migrants in the Eagle Pass area.

Bradley posted additional photos and video showing the rescue of a 14-year-old unaccompanied female and another Mexican woman attempting to cross with three daughters.

Our @TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) works tirelessly not only to deter illegal border crossings but also to perform daily rescue operations & save lives. #OperationLoneStar #TacticalMarineUnit https://t.co/VILSR5zGt6 — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) November 15, 2023

“This is what our agents see every day & why they ALWAYS move mountains to save lives,” Border Patrol Chief Owens stated

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.