Escaped Migrant Arrested in Texas for Possession of Firearm near Border

A Honduran migrant was arrested for the alleged possession of a firearm by the Eagle Pass Police Department but managed to escape shortly after that. The migrant reportedly climbed through the rear window of a police unit while handcuffed and fled from the scene of his arrest on Monday. Officers responded quickly to the escape and managed to recapture the migrant in short order.

According to a police spokesperson, 26-year-old Gilberto Maldonado, a Honduran migrant illegally present in the United States, was initially encountered by police in the 2700 block of Main Street on the outskirts of the city. Police were dispatched to the area after residents reported observing a man brandishing a firearm near the Rio Grande College campus.

Police located Maldonado and allegedly found him to be in possession of a Springfield Armory 9mm handgun. As police continued to investigate the incident, Maldonado briefly escaped after managing to lower the rear window of a marked police pick-up truck. Police Spokesperson Beto Garza told Breitbart Texas the escape was short-lived as Maldonado had difficulty running while being handcuffed.

Authorities believe Maldonado was attempting to evade capture by the Border Patrol after crossing the Rio Grande and was attempting to leave the city of Eagle Pass at the time of the arrest. Police are not sure where Maldonado acquired the firearm found in his possession. The incident remains under investigation, according to Garza.

Maldonado faces a criminal charge of Escape from Custody — a 3rd-degree felony punishable by a 2-to-10-year sentence. He is also being charged with Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and Tampering with a Government Record.

The Del Rio Sector of the Border Patrol, which includes the city of Eagle Pass, is the second busiest for migrant crossings along the southwest border. In October, more than 38,000 migrants were apprehended crossing the Rio Grande into the sector.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.