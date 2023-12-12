Texas Troopers Bust 3 Alleged Human Smugglers in 1 Border County

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested three alleged human smugglers in Kinney County over the weekend. Two of the smugglers were reported to be foreign nationals from Honduras and El Salvador.
Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted reports on X revealing the arrest of three people on state felony charges of human smuggling.
Out this morning, on the road with our @TxDPS Troopers @SgtGCasarez in Kinney County as they thwarted back-to-back human smuggling events. We came across an 18-year-old driver from El Salvador who resides in Houston. She was smuggling 4 illegal immigrants from MX to San Antonio… pic.twitter.com/RfgJc63KdZ
In one incident, a trooper arrested a Salvadoran woman living in Houston. She is alleged to have been smuggling four illegal immigrants from the border region to San Antonio. The human smuggling network allegedly paid her $4,000 to drive the migrants.
Earlier in the day, a DPS trooper stopped another alleged human smuggler, also a Houston resident. The trooper reported the driver was transporting six illegal immigrants.
The second driver from Houston was stopped by @TxDPS Troopers & arrested for human smuggling after troopers found 6 illegal immigrants concealed inside his vehicle. The driver faces state felony charges for smuggling.
Great work by our troopers as they continue to combat… pic.twitter.com/k2GFlNgn7F
Olivarez did not disclose the destination for this load of illegal immigrants or how much the drive was allegedly paid for the load.
.@TxDPS Troopers in Kinney County arrest an illegal immigrant from Honduras for smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico. The smuggler faces state felony charges for evading arrest & smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/T3kHkkMhHw
On December 4, another alleged human smuggler led DPS troopers on a wild high-speed chase through Kenny County. The troopers eventually arrested a Honduran man for allegedly smuggling two migrants from Mexico.
