Texas Troopers Bust 3 Alleged Human Smugglers in 1 Border County

Bob Price

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested three alleged human smugglers in Kinney County over the weekend. Two of the smugglers were reported to be foreign nationals from Honduras and El Salvador.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted reports on X revealing the arrest of three people on state felony charges of human smuggling.

In one incident, a trooper arrested a Salvadoran woman living in Houston. She is alleged to have been smuggling four illegal immigrants from the border region to San Antonio. The human smuggling network allegedly paid her $4,000 to drive the migrants.

Earlier in the day, a DPS trooper stopped another alleged human smuggler, also a Houston resident. The trooper reported the driver was transporting six illegal immigrants.

Olivarez did not disclose the destination for this load of illegal immigrants or how much the drive was allegedly paid for the load.

On December 4, another alleged human smuggler led DPS troopers on a wild high-speed chase through Kenny County. The troopers eventually arrested a Honduran man for allegedly smuggling two migrants from Mexico.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care ProductsFollow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

