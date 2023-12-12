Texas Troopers Bust 3 Alleged Human Smugglers in 1 Border County

. @TxDPS Troopers in Kinney County arrest an illegal immigrant from Honduras for smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico. The smuggler faces state felony charges for evading arrest & smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/T3kHkkMhHw

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested three alleged human smugglers in Kinney County over the weekend. Two of the smugglers were reported to be foreign nationals from Honduras and El Salvador.

Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted reports on X revealing the arrest of three people on state felony charges of human smuggling.

In one incident, a trooper arrested a Salvadoran woman living in Houston. She is alleged to have been smuggling four illegal immigrants from the border region to San Antonio. The human smuggling network allegedly paid her $4,000 to drive the migrants.

Earlier in the day, a DPS trooper stopped another alleged human smuggler, also a Houston resident. The trooper reported the driver was transporting six illegal immigrants.

Olivarez did not disclose the destination for this load of illegal immigrants or how much the drive was allegedly paid for the load.

.@TxDPS Troopers in Kinney County arrest an illegal immigrant from Honduras for smuggling two illegal immigrants from Mexico. The smuggler faces state felony charges for evading arrest & smuggling. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/T3kHkkMhHw — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) December 9, 2023

On December 4, another alleged human smuggler led DPS troopers on a wild high-speed chase through Kenny County. The troopers eventually arrested a Honduran man for allegedly smuggling two migrants from Mexico.