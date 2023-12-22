CBP Sneaks Out Report of 191K Migrant Apprehensions on Friday Before Christmas

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 191,000 migrants who crossed the border between ports of entry in November, according to a report released on the Friday afternoon before the Christmas extended weekend. House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) sharply criticized the Department of Homeland Security for what he described as the late release of the numbers.

“By strategically holding the release of these numbers until the Friday before Christmas, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is unabashedly showing the full measure of his duplicity,” Chairman Green said in a written statement. “These numbers are so bad, he wants as few Americans to see them as possible.”

Border Patrol agents apprehended 191,113 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry in November, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report released on Friday afternoon. The number of apprehensions is up from October’s reported 188,780 migrants bringing the total for the new FY24 to 379-893.

“December’s numbers, which will be released in January, are anticipated to be even more grim,” Green added. Unofficial reports for the first 15 days of December (approximately 121,000 migrants )show the rise in migrant apprehensions is continuing at an alarming rate, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Fortunately, next month the Secretary won’t have a major holiday as a convenient shield to hide behind,” the chairman said in reference to the release of the November report on the eve of the Christmas holiday weekend. “This cowardly quest to evade accountability and transparency is further reason my Committee is initiating impeachment proceedings against Secretary Mayorkas early in the new year. This devastating and utter disaster for our country will no longer be tolerated.”

The Tucson Sector led all others in the report which revealed the apprehension of 64,638 migrants in November. This is up 176 percent from the previous year’s reported 23,411 migrant apprehensions. It is also up from the 55,226 migrants apprehended in October, according to the CBP report. During the first 15 days of December, Tucson Sector agents apprehended another 40,000 migrants. This brings the FY24 total to nearly 160,000 migrants.

Del Rio Sector agents apprehended a reported 42,952 migrants in November. This is up from the 38,207 migrants apprehended in October. With the first 15 days of December added in, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 113,000 migrants this fiscal year.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apprehension numbers for November and December come from unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The numbers are subject to change in official reports when they are released. The November Southwest Land Border Encounters report is due to be released any day. The December report should be released in mid-January.