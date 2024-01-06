30K Migrants Apprehended in Arizona Border Sector in Last Two Weeks

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 30,000 migrants during the weeks of the Christmas and New Year holidays. The surge of migrants into the Tucson Sector in recent weeks continues to break long-standing records.

Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin posted a report showing the apprehension of 13,800 migrants during the past week. The migrant arrests resulted in the filing of 89 federal criminal cases.

During the week, the agents rescued 11 rescues and interdicted six human smuggling attempts.

One week earlier, Modlin reported the apprehension of 16,800 migrants during the week of the Christmas holiday. During that week, the agents filed 104 federal criminal cases, rescued 22 migrants, and interdicted two human smuggling attempts.

The Tucson Sector continues to be the busiest of the Border Patrol stations. Agents in the Tucson Sector broke a record going back to the Clinton administration with the apprehension of approximately 80,000 migrants in December, Breitbart Texas reported. The prior record for migrant apprehensions in the Tucson Sector was set in March 2000 when agents encountered 76,245 migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Encounter Reports. The December report of approximately 80,000 migrants beats that record by nearly five percent.

The record-setting reports come days before the House Homeland Security Committee begins impeachment hearings against U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The DHS secretary is set to visit the second-busiest Border Patrol sector (Del Rio) on Monday, Breitbart Texas reported. Mayorkas visit will include meetings with local officials, Customs and Border Protection staff members, and Border Patrol officials from the Del Rio Sector but will not include a media availability session. None of the secretary’s meetings will be open to the public.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Apprehension numbers for December come from unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The numbers are subject to change in official reports when they are released. The December Southwest Land Border Encounters report is due to be released by mid-January.