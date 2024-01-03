151K Migrants Apprehended Last Month in 2 Border Sectors — Shatters Prior Records

Border Patrol agents in the Tucson and Del Rio Sectors apprehended approximately 151,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry during the month of December, according to unofficial reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The reported apprehensions shatter prior records for both sectors.

Agents in the Tucson Sector broke a record going back to the Clinton administration with the apprehension of approximately 80,000 migrants in December. Del Rio Sector agents also obliterated a record set just over a year ago with the apprehension of approximately 71,000 migrants.

The prior record for migrant apprehensions in the Tucson Sector was set in March 2000 when agents encountered 76,245 migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Encounter Reports. The December report of approximately 80,000 migrants beats that record by nearly five percent.

The Del Rio Sector’s prior record was set in August 2022 when agents apprehended 52,735 migrants. The December apprehension of more than 71,000 migrants exceeds that record by nearly 35 percent.

Rounding out the top five sectors along the southwest border were the San Diego Sector (>34K), the El Paso Sector (<34K), and the Rio Grande Valley Sector (>18K).

Agents in the nine southeast border sectors apprehended a total of nearly 250,000 migrants in December, the unofficial Border Patrol reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed. This exceeds the Border Patrol’s previous southwest border apprehension record of 239,289 migrants set in September 2023 by approximately 4.5 percent, reports indicate. More than 125,000 of these entered through the five Texas-based border sectors.

During the first three months of Fiscal Year 2024, which began on October 1, Border Patrol agents in the nine southwest sectors apprehended 673,000 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry.

During the past 12 months, Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 2,132,000 migrants. Since President Joe Biden’s first full month in office (February 2021) agents apprehended nearly 6.4 million migrants. These numbers do not include known or unknown got-aways.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.