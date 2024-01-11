Texas DPS Helicopter Crashes While Tracking Migrants near Border

A Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter crashed in Kinney County while helping ground crews track a group of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension in the brush. The two crew members onboard did not sustain any major injuries, according to a law enforcement source.

At approximately 7:25 p.m. on January 11, a Texas DPS helicopter experienced an inflight emergency and appeared to crash land into a field in Kinney County. The helicopter crew was reported to be assisting a DPS brush crew with tracking a group of migrants attempting to avoid apprehension while hiking through a Texas ranch near the border region.

DPS helicopter crews routinely assist troopers and Border Patrol agents on the ground as they track migrants marching through the brush.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Department of Public Safety officials for additional information regarding the brush mission and the crash. An immediate reply was not available at press time.

The Del Rio Sector is one of the busiest Border Patrol sectors along the southwest border with Mexico. During a recent two-week period, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended nearly 35,000 migrants.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.