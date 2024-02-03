GRAPHIC: U.S. Media Silent over January Drownings of 14 Migrants in Texas-Mexico Border River

Mexican authorities found 14 drowned migrants in the border area between Coahuila and Texas in January. Unlike the case from earlier this year, where Texas became a political target over the drowning of three migrants, the other nine drownings have been largely ignored by U.S. news outlets.

This week, authorities on both sides of the border reported three migrants drownings, including that of a young girl. In the city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, alone, authorities found the bodies of six migrants, while in total, they found 14 throughout the border region. The drownings come as the city of Eagle Pass, Texas, and the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector have become immigration hotspots with historical record-setting figures under the current Biden administration.

One drowning took place on Thursday afternoon near the Centinela rural community near Eagle Pass. In that case, authorities responded to the scene and called their counterparts in Texas after finding the body of an unidentified man floating on the north side of the river.

Just an hour later, near International Bridge Two in Piedras Negras, authorities in Mexico found the body of another man, believed to have been a migrant, floating on the Mexican side of the river. Rescue workers fished the body out and turned him over to the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office for investigation.

On Tuesday, authorities in Coahuila discovered the drowned body of a young girl believed to be between 8-12 years of age near the rural community of El Guerrero. Authorities have not identified the girl. They did not find any signs of violence or foul play. Investigators believe the girl drowned upstream while trying to cross into Texas.

