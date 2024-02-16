Mexican Cop Tied to Migrant Mass Killing in Mexico Caught Hiding in Texas

Police in the U.S. arrested a Mexican state police officer linked to the mass killing and incineration of 16 migrants and three human smugglers in 2021. Police found the fugitive hiding in Kyle, Texas, in an attempt to avoid prosecution in Mexico.

Alan Alvarez, a former member of the Tamaulipas State Police, has been a wanted fugitive in Mexico for his alleged role in a 2021 massacre where police officers allegedly mistook a human smuggling convoy for cartel gunmen, shot them, executed the survivors, and then torched the vehicles in an attempt to cover up the crime. Alvarez is one of over a dozen Mexican cops linked to the mass killing. However, he fled to Texas in an attempt to avoid prosecution.

Earlier this year, U.S. authorities arrested Alvarez in Kyle, where he was living illegally. After facing immigration charges, U.S. authorities contacted their Mexican counterparts to arrange Alvarez’s deportation so he could be turned over to Mexican authorities and stand trial in that country.

Under heavy guard, U.S. Border Patrol agents walked Alvarez across an international port entry where Mexican authorities were on hand to take him into custody.

As Breitbart initially reported, the 2021 mass killing took place just south of the border near Camargo, Tamaulipas, where the police officers encountered a convoy of SUVs that were making their way north towards the border along some dirt roads. At the time, police forces had been having heavy clashes with Gulf Cartel gunmen and allegedly mistook the migrants for gunmen. After the mass killing and incineration, the officers tried to claim that they had found the scene as it was and that it was the result of a fierce shootout between rival cartels.

