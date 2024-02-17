Mexican Soldiers Find RPGs, Shoulder-Fired Rockets After Shootout in Beach Resort Town

Mexican authorities found a cache of RPGs, shoulder-fired rockets, and various other weapons after a shootout with cartel gunmen in the beach resort town of Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco.

The case took place this week in Puerto Vallarta, a region known for its luxurious beach resorts, with many tourists arriving each year.

According to information provided to Breitbart Texas by Mexico’s National Guard, the incident took place in the rural areas of Puerto Vallarta when a group of guardsmen were patrolling an area known as El Ranchito. The guardsmen spotted two gunmen leaning next to a vehicle. When authorities approached them, the gunmen tried to flee but crashed into one of the military vehicles.

After the crash, the gunmen fired at authorities in an attempt to flee, but authorities fired back and surrounded them, forcing their surrender. One of the gunmen sustained a gunshot injury to his leg and had to be rushed to a local hospital.

When authorities searched the vehicle, national guardsmen reported seizing two rocket launching tubes, ten rockets, seven grenades, rifles, handguns, ammunition, and tactical gear.

The use of rocket launchers and explosives by cartel gunmen comes as Mexico continues to see a high level of violence as a result of policies known as “Hugs Not Bullets” pushed by Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The Mexican president has called for a soft approach against cartel gunmen while pushing for an increase in social programs. Those policies led to a marked increase in cartel violence in areas throughout Mexico that had once been peaceful.

