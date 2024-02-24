VIDEO: Accused Killer of East Texas Child Appeared Naked Before Magistrate Judge

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A law enforcement body cam video taken in the Polk County Jail shows accused child-killer Don Steven McDougal appearing naked before a magistrate judge. McDougal refused to put on clothes for the hearing, where the judge advised him of his Capital Murder charge and ordered him held without bond.

McDougal stands accused in the murder of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. Searchers recovered her body in the Trinity River after McDougal allegedly killed her by blunt force trauma to the head and tied her to a rock. Police say the rope is consistent with a rope seen in McDougal’s 2003 Chevrolet Suburban two days before Audrii’s disappearance on February 15.

KTRK ABC13 in Houston exclusively published the body cam video showing a jailer entering McDougal’s cell to take him to an arraignment hearing with a local justice of the peace. McDougal is seen naked in his cell and refuses to get dressed.

KTRK reported the conversation between the jailer and McDougal:

“Come on. JP wants to talk to you,” a deputy says. “Where’s your clothes? Hold on!” “I ain’t got no clothes,” McDougal says on the video. “Well, come on out here. Well, no, no, man. Come on, man, don’t disrespect me like that. Well, wrap up in that. Wrap up in the blanket. Come on. Come on,” the video plays out.

As the video proceeds, McDougal talks with the female justice of the peace:

“You have the right to remain silent, not make no statement at all. Know that anything you make can and will be used against you at trial and court. You have a right to an attorney present to advise you prior to or during questioning,” the justice of the peace says. “You have the right to terminate any interview at any time. You have the right to examine the charges, accused of a felony. Do you understand your rights, Mr. McDougal?” “Yep,” he answers. “Do you want a court-appointed attorney or hire your own?” the justice asks. “Nope,” McDougal answers. “Which one?” the justice asks. “I’ll get an attorney,” McDougal answers. “You’re going to hire your own? Alright, all I need you to do is sign right here for me. Your charge is capital murder. That’s no bond,” the justice says.

Audrii Cunningham went missing on February 15 after McDougal reportedly took her from her home to go to the school bus stop. Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons told Breitbart Texas that McDougal admitted to leaving the house with her. He added that he believed, at the time, that McDougal was the last person to see her alive.

RELATED ARTICLES: