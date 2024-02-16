East Texas Police Searching for Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

LIVINGSTON, Texas — A multi-agency search is underway in Polk County, Texas, for a missing 11-year-old girl. The girl, Audrii Cunningham, reportedly disappeared after being taken to a school bus stop near Lake Livingston State Park.

Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons told Breitbart Texas his deputies are engaged with multiple law enforcement agencies in a search to find the girl who went missing on February 15. He advised they had spoken with a person of interest but had not yet found the girl.

Sheriff Byrons said Texas Rangers were on the scene within an hour of receiving the report of Audrii’s disappearance. FBI agents also arrived shortly thereafter. Additional state and federal resources are being brought in to help with today’s search activities and investigations.

Audrii was not at the bus stop when the bus arrived to pick up the children. She also never reported to school on Thursday, Lyons said. The location is very close to Lake Livingston.

In a written statement, Sheriff Lyons wrote:

Audrii Cunningham, is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 75 pounds and is approximately 4-foot-1-inch tall. Audrii was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering, and black high-top tennis shoes. She was also carrying a bright red ‘Hello Kitty’ style backpack. Sheriff Lyons asks that anyone with information in this case to immediately contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810.

Social media is ablaze with information regarding Audrii’s disappearance. Investigators are looking into these tip and others being received by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.