DAY 4 — East Texas Search Resumes for 11-Year-Old Audrii Cunningham

LIVINGSTON, Texas — Law enforcement and volunteer teams resumed the search of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham. The young girl went missing on February 15 before school. A “person of interest,” Don Steven McDougal, remains in the Polk County jail on an unrelated felony assault charge.

Texas EquuSearch volunteer teams were observed launching boats into the Trinity River below the U.S. 59 bridge. Grizzy Hood News captured video showing the start of Sunday’s search activities on the river below the Lake Livingston Dam.

The video shows multiple boat search teams being launched into the swiftly flowing Trinity River.

Law enforcement teams, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and others are expected to continue their search in the area where police say they found a backpack consistent with one carried by Audrii.

McDougal remains jailed in Polk County without bond on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The charge stems from the alleged stabbing of David Stanely on August 19, 2023, according to information obtained from the complaining witness. Despite a positive identification from the victim, McDougal was never arrested on the charge until after Audrii’s disappearance.

On Saturday, Texas Department of Public Safety Lieutenant Greg Cummings, speaking on behalf of Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons and District Attorney Shelly Sitton, told reporters they have not yet found Audrii, who has been missing since February 15. He confirmed rumors that investigators found a backpack that is consistent with one belonging to Audrii near the Lake Livingston Dam, where search operations were centered on Friday.

Cummings identified 42-year-old Livingston resident Don Steven McDougal as a “main person of interest” in Audrii’s disappearance.

Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s assistance in determining McDougal’s whereabouts on Thursday and Friday before he was taken into custody.

Officials ask that tips be reported to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County Crime Stoppers, or the DPS iWatchTexas app.

Texas EquuSearch arrived on Saturday to bring additional resources and equipment to aid in the search for Audrii. Texas EquuSearch is a non-profit organization specializing in difficult search and recovery operations. Between 25 and 50 volunteers arrived Saturday morning to assist in the search for Audrii.

Cummings maintained they are still holding out hope that Audrii may be returned safely to her family but said, “Based on the evidence we’ve got, we understand foul play is a factor as well.”

On Thursday, Polk County Sheriff Byron Lyons wrote:

Audrii Cunningham, is a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs 75 pounds and is approximately 4-foot-1-inch tall. Audrii was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with white lettering, and black high-top tennis shoes. She was also carrying a bright red ‘Hello Kitty’ style backpack. Sheriff Lyons asks that anyone with information in this case to immediately contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 936-327-6810.

McDougal is reported to be the last person known to be with 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham before she disappeared prior to school on February 15. Sources in Polk County government, not authorized to speak with the media, told Breitbart Texas that McDougal was supposed to drop Audrii off at her school bus stop Wednesday morning.

Audrii was not at the bus stop when the bus arrived to pick up the children. She also never reported to school on Thursday, Lyons said. The location is very close to Lake Livingston.

Reports indicate that Livingston ISD school officials notified Cunningham around noon that Audrii never arrived for school on Thursday. Cunningham did not report his daughter missing until hours later when Audrii was scheduled to arrive home after school.

Court records obtained by Breitbart Texas from Brazoria County, Texas, reveal that McDougal was convicted in 2008 on a 3rd Degree Felony charge of Enticing a Child. The 300th District Court found him guilty and sentenced McDougal to two years in prison.

In addition to the prior conviction on a child sex-related offense, McDougal also wears tattoos indicating a possible affiliation with gang activities.

McDougal reportedly lived with Audrii’s father, Josh Cunningham, and would babysit Audrii while Josh was out of town working.