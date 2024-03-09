902K Migrants Apprehended at Border this Year, Texas Down, CA – Arizona Up

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 902,000 migrants who illegally crossed into the United States between ports of entry during the first five months of this fiscal year. This is down slightly from the same period in FY23 and up by nearly 12 percent over FY22’s year-to-date numbers.

Between October 1, 2023, and February 29, 2024, Border Patrol agents apprehended 902,113 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. This is roughly on par with the pace of 903,693 migrants apprehended during the same period in FY23. During the first five months of the record-shattering FY22, agents apprehended only 806,299 before continuing to more than 2.2 million migrant apprehensions for the entire year.

Due to a combination of factors, apprehensions in the five Texas-based border sectors fell from nearly 561,000 during the first five months of FY23 to nearly 407,000 in FY24 (down nearly 28 percent). These factors include increased border enforcement by the State of Texas with Operation Lone Star and aggressive efforts in Mexico to remove migrants from its northern border and move them to central and southern Mexico.

In contrast, the number of migrants apprehended illegally entering the Tucson Sector rose from more than 112,000 in FY23 to more than 300,000 in FY24 (up 167 percent). Agents in the San Diego Sector also experienced a significant increase in migrant apprehensions from approximately 86,000 in FY23 to nearly 152,000 in FY24 (up 76 percent).

In addition, every sector along the northern border experienced an increase in migrant apprehensions this year compared to last. Most notably, the Swanton Sector, which covers eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire, reported an increase from just under 2,000 in the first five months of FY23 to more than 4,000 in the same period this year (up 167 percent).