WATCH: Migrants Take Selfies After Breaching Border Wall into Arizona

Migrants entering the U.S. through breaches in border walls in Arizona continue, as more than 320,000 have been encountered so far this fiscal year. A video shows migrants taking selfies after successfully traveling from Mexico to Arizona.

More than 10,000 migrants were apprehended in the Tucson Sector during the past week, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report posted on social media by Chief Patrol Agent John Modlin. In a video published by Fox News a large group of migrants are seen entering through a breach in the wall.

Some of the migrants take selfies and videos, which are subsequently posted on social media to encourage other migrants to make the dangerous trip to the United States from countries all over the world.

Chief Modlin reported on X that his agents encountered approximately 10,500 migrants during the past week. This brings the March total to at least 22,700 migrants who crossed in the first 14 days.

So far this fiscal year, Tucson Sector agents apprehended nearly 323,000 migrants in just over five months.

The apprehensions in the Tucson Sector represent approximately one-third of all migrant apprehensions by Border Patrol agents nationwide, according to an unofficial Border Patrol report reviewed by Breitbart Texas.

The Tucson Sector is followed by the Del Rio Sector which reported approximately 183,000 migrant apprehensions. Other sectors with more than 100,000 migrant apprehensions this year include the San Diego Sector (nearly 152,000) and the El Paso Sector (nearly 120,000).