2,000+ Migrants in New Government-Assisted Caravan Moving Through Mexico

More than 2,000 migrants are currently traveling through southern Mexico with the help of government officials and NGOs with the eventual goal of reaching the U.S. border. Calling themselves the Migrant Way of the Cross, the group is currently moving toward Mexico City. From there, the migrants plan to get buses and other means of transportation to eventually reach the U.S.-Mexico border.

The caravan set out on Monday from Chiapas on Mexico’ssouthern border. As they have done in several other caravans, the group at the front of the caravan is carrying a large white wooden cross aimed at showing the hardships faced by migrants on their journey.

As the group moved, Mexican police forces escorted them along roads and controlled traffic.

In some cities where migrants are expected to camp out for the night, officials with Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) have been working with NGOs to make preparations.

While the caravan’s goal is to reach the Texas border as with prior caravans. Once they reach Mexico City, the groups routinely disband and board passenger buses and other vehicles to continue their journey.

