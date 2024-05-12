WATCH: Off-Roading Human Smuggler Crashes into Tree near Border in Texas

A suspected human smuggler led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a wild chase that ended as the driver crashed into a tree. Video shows at least six migrants climbing out of the stolen pickup truck following the crash.

According to Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez, troopers arrested a Lockhart, Texas, resident and charged him with multiple felonies following a pursuit that culminated with the off-road crash. It appears the driver and all six migrants escaped without serious injury.

The video shot by a DPS helicopter aircrew shows the driver driving wildly along a highway and blowing through multiple intersections. In one intersection, the driver narrowly missed an innocent person’s truck. In a second, the suspected smuggler’s truck goes airborne and is nearly struck by cross-traffic.

The driver eventually drives off the roadway and into the brush. As the truck bounces through the rugged terrain, the tailgate begins to fall off the truck.

The off-roading continues for a short period until the reportedly stolen truck smashes into a tree. Shortly afterward, the driver jumps out and helps six migrants out of the pickup truck. The driver and the migrants flee into the brush but are eventually rounded up by troopers with the aid of the overhead helicopter crew.

DPS officials identified the suspected human smuggler as Carlos Lombardich-Villabos, a resident of Lockhart, Texas. He now faces multiple charges, including Smuggling of Persons, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Trespass, Deadly Conduct, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

The Dodge Ram pickup truck was reported stolen in Bastrop, Texas.

Troopers apprehended the six migrants and turned them over to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents.