Mexico City Cops Find High-End Brothel, Casino Run by Chinese Mafia

Authorities in Mexico City raided a high-end brothel and casino allegedly run by the Chinese Mafia in the city’s historic downtown area.

The raid occurred over the weekend in Mexico City in a building near the main city square. Authorities arrested eight men and three women, all described as Chinese nationals, who were in charge of the casino.

According to information released by Mexico City’s police, several women were allegedly sexually trafficked inside the casino. During the raid, authorities found four rooms that were allegedly used for sexual encounters.

Authorities also found several illicit game rooms and areas that were used for drug distribution within the business. The raid came after an investigation into the sale of drugs in the downtown area. Police forces seized over 800 doses of various drugs. Authorities did not reveal the names of the Chinese suspects behind the casino, nor which criminal organization they belong to. It remains unclear how long the casino was able to operate in one of Mexico City’s busiest areas.

The raid comes as Mexico continues to see high levels of crime nationwide while government officials claim to have made great advancements in public safety.

