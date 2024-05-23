‘I Don’t Want to Die,’ Young Boy Shot by Kidnappers in Mexico Screams in Video

The shooting of an 11-year-old boy at the hands of would-be kidnappers has sparked much outrage in Mexico as politicians, pundits, and the public claim the murder is a result of the country’s widespread corruption and failed policies.

The incident took place this week in the city of Paraiso, Tabasco, as 11-year-old Emiliano walked down a street with his mother, El Sol de Mexico reported. A group of would-be kidnappers tried to take the woman leading to a short scuffle where the boy tried to protect his mother. The gunmen shot at the boy several times leaving him in a pool of blood as they fled.

A cell phone video captured the moments when people rushed to help the boy trying to put pressure on his wounds. “I don’t want to die” Emiliano can be heard screaming as a man tries to comfort him telling him to hang on.

Local police and emergency responders arrived at the scene and rushed the young boy to a local hospital where he died hours later.

News of the quickly spread throughout Mexico where even congressional leaders spoke out about the case claiming that it was a result of the raging violence that had been allowed to continue in Mexico.

The NGO Sociedad Civil Mexico posted a drawing on social media honoring the young boy, claiming that the public was constantly at risk. The NGO has been outspoken against Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and his ruling party MORENA over what they claim is widespread corruption and how they have allowed criminal organizations to flourish without any consequences.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.