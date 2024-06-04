Source: Biden’s Immigration Order Will Normalize 2 Million Migrant Entries Yearly

According to a senior-level Customs and Border Protection source, the latest executive order signed by President Biden on Tuesday will do little more than make Americans grow accustomed to more than 2 million migrant entries into the United States annually. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, says the order will do little to change the landscape of an out-of-control border even if legal challenges by pro-migrant civil rights groups fail to kill the order outright.

Tuesday’s executive order titled “A Proclamation on Securing the Border” will deny migrants the opportunity to apply for asylum when a 7-day average of migrant apprehensions at the southwest border reaches 2,500 or more per day. The proclamation, according to the source, could allow for nearly one million migrant apprehensions per year with no limitations on asylum eligibility if cartels or the Mexican government meter crossings at less than 2,500 per day.

In addition, the source says other “lawful pathways” to entry into the United States implemented during the Biden administration have opened the border to nearly one million additional migrants at ports of entry under the cover of darkness in many cases.

“The everyday citizen has already become accustomed to 2,400 crossings being allowed through land border ports of entry and airports based on the whim of this administration,” the source told Breitbart Texas. “These asylum claims are not vetted to any greater extent than an illegal crossing between the ports. Admissions through the CBP One application are just a mechanism to impact the unpopular optics of crossings between ports of entry.”

The source says the order does nothing to address the 800 to 1,000 or more known migrant got-aways the Border Patrol counts daily. In all, through the “lawful pathways,” crossing the border illegally in numbers under 2,500 daily, and counting those that the Border Patrol fails to apprehend, the source says more than 2 million migrants could cross the border each year without triggering any consequences outlined in the order signed on Tuesday.

“Some of the statements contained within the order are outright lies,” the source added. “The order attributes low migrant crossings in 2020 to travel restrictions placed by other countries during the Covid pandemic — that’s a lie.”

“Strong enforcement policies put in place under the previous administration lowered the crossings from previous years in 2020,” the source explained. “Under the Trump era Title 42 COVID-19 authority, we removed 3 million migrants that reached our borders, and most countries didn’t care who headed to the United States illegally.”

The source stated the dilemma that will quickly impact the Border Patrol is a shortage of detention space for those migrants that cannot be removed due to the lack of diplomatic ties or logistical limitations.

“We only have so many planes and it takes time to prepare a migrant for removal to non-contiguous countries,” the source said. “That time has been lengthened by the cancellation of previous policies negotiated under the Trump administration.”

“If anything, this will direct more traffic to the CBP One application and keep the border open but less visible to the everyday citizen as the election year concludes,” the source lamented.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.