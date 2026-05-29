NFL players have shown that they are more upset over Jaxson Dart’s support of Donald Trump than they are in the domestic violence case surrounding the Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs or any of the other NFL players arrested for one crime or another this year.

The NFL and the sports media have been all over second-year New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart for daring to support President Trump and for having introduced him at a May 22 rally in New York. In fact, the Giants apparently forced Dart to address his support of Trump in front of the team at a team meeting on Wednesday after one of his teammates whined about Dart’s support of Trump.

But there doesn’t appear to be any league-wide angst at all over the multiple players who have already been arrested this year for one crime or another.

The same week that the NFL was lining up to attack Dart for the crime of being a Trump fan, the Green Bay Packers’ Josh Jacobs was arrested in a domestic violence case, and there hasn’t been a thing said about it in the league.

Jacobs was charged with five counts of violence, including strangulation and suffocation, from an incident at his home in Wisconsin last weekend. Audio of the 911 call that sent police to Jacobs’ house revealed a lot of screaming and sounds of violence, TMZ reported.

And yet, Giants linebacker Abdul Carter — who struck out at Dart for supporting Trump — hasn’t said a word about Jacobs. And neither has anyone else in the league. Not only that, but the Green Bay Packers did not force Jacobs to stand up and address the team over his arrest and the charges against him.

Apparently, being a Trump fan is considered a greater crime in the NFL than domestic violence. This is the same league that pushed the themes of “End Racism” and “Inspire Change” just a few years ago.

As Outkick noted, there is a long list of domestic violence charges against NFL players and former players — at least half a dozen in just the last year.

And as Breitbart Sports has reported, there is an even longer list of players arrested for other offenses, from drunk driving to speeding to child abuse, also just in the last year. But there has been no outrage, no high dudgeon, and no moral panic among the NFL or its players for any of this.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston