New Mexico Wildfires Force Evacuation of Thousands, 1,400 Buildings Destroyed, One Dead

Savage New Mexico wildfires near Ruidoso led to the evacuation of approximately 8,000 residents. At least one person died and more than 1,400 structures were burned in the South Fork and Salt Fires. The fires consumed more than 23,000 acres by Wednesday morning.

The South Fork, Salt, and Penn Scott Fires have turned into this town’s worst nightmare. #Wildfire #NewMexico pic.twitter.com/pFelMXoGeh — John Cremeans USA (@JohnCremeansUSA) June 18, 2024

One Ruidoso resident, Christy Hood, a real estate agent, told the Associated Press that Governor Michelle Grisham’s state of emergency declaration and evacuation order came so quickly that she and her husband, Richard, only had time to grab their two children and two dogs.

“As we were leaving, there were flames in front of me and to the side of me,” she told the AP. “And all the animals were just running — charging — trying to get out.”

“It looked like the sky was on fire. It was bright orange,” she said. “Honestly, it looked like the apocalypse. It was terrifying and sparks were falling on us.”

A social media post on X shows the before and after photos of a log cabin situated in the path of the wildfire.

Please pray for the Village of Ruidoso. 1,400 homes lost, including our own. On the bottom is the last picture I took of our cabin that we rented out as an AirBnB. We had just finished rebuilding the front deck. We had slowly redone just about everything in it over the last 8… pic.twitter.com/AbR8VFqHfY — The Professor’s Record – David K. Clements (@theprofsrecord) June 19, 2024

More than 1,400 homes, businesses, and other structures fell victim to the ravaging flames.

Another post on X shows the immense power of the rapidly moving fires near the Village of Ruidoso.

Apocalyptic forest fires are engulfing increasingly large areas in the southern United States The video shows a forest fire in New Mexico, where the complete mandatory evacuation of the village of Ruidoso, with a population of eight thousand, began yesterday evening. pic.twitter.com/3izKm0pzgG — S p r i n t e r F a m i l y (@SprinterFamily) June 18, 2024

Governor Grisham declared a state of disaster on Tuesday and deployed National Guard units to provide emergency assistance, the AP reported. High winds continue to fan the flames and challenge fire-fighting crews.

Thank you to all the fire crews, first responders, law enforcement and volunteers working tirelessly to protect the Ruidoso area and those who reside there. May God bless them as they continue the fight. #SouthForkFire #SaltFire pic.twitter.com/ncAuAdrgtR — Yvette Herrell (@Yvette4congress) June 19, 2024

Governor Grisham’s office reported the death of one person from the fires. No additional details were available.

Prayers for the people in Ruidoso NM pic.twitter.com/u5sYhU7cqw — Dr Octothorpe (@octothorpe_dr) June 18, 2024

Emergency shelters are being set up for victims fleeing the deadly wildfires.