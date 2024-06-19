New Mexico Wildfires Force Evacuation of Thousands, 1,400 Buildings Destroyed, One Dead

In this image taken from webcam footage provided by the Village of Ruidoso, smoke rises be
Ruidoso Tourism Department via AP
Bob Price

Savage New Mexico wildfires near Ruidoso led to the evacuation of approximately 8,000 residents. At least one person died and more than 1,400 structures were burned in the South Fork and Salt Fires. The fires consumed more than 23,000 acres by Wednesday morning.

According to an EverythingLubbock.com article, some 8,000 residents near Ruidoso were ordered to evacuate as the South Fork Fire is zero percent contained.

One Ruidoso resident, Christy Hood, a real estate agent, told the Associated Press that Governor Michelle Grisham’s state of emergency declaration and evacuation order came so quickly that she and her husband, Richard, only had time to grab their two children and two dogs.

“As we were leaving, there were flames in front of me and to the side of me,” she told the AP. “And all the animals were just running — charging — trying to get out.”

“It looked like the sky was on fire. It was bright orange,” she said. “Honestly, it looked like the apocalypse. It was terrifying and sparks were falling on us.”

A social media post on X shows the before and after photos of a log cabin situated in the path of the wildfire.

More than 1,400 homes, businesses, and other structures fell victim to the ravaging flames.

Another post on X shows the immense power of the rapidly moving fires near the Village of Ruidoso.

Governor Grisham declared a state of disaster on Tuesday and deployed National Guard units to provide emergency assistance, the AP reported. High winds continue to fan the flames and challenge fire-fighting crews.

Governor Grisham’s office reported the death of one person from the fires. No additional details were available.

Emergency shelters are being set up for victims fleeing the deadly wildfires.

AP Photo/Andres Leighton

Residents of the Mescalero Apache Reservation rest while sheltering at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort in Ruidoso, N.M., Tuesday, June 18, 2024. Thousands of residents fled their homes as a wildfire swept into the mountain village of Ruidoso in southern New Mexico. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

