REPORT: 194K Known Migrant Got-Aways Under Biden Admin this Year

A media report reveals that approximately 194,000 migrants illegally entered the U.S. between southwest border ports of entry as “known got-aways.” The migrants entered the country with no screening and no identification.

CBP reports indicate that nearly 194,000 migrants crossed the southwest border as “know got-aways” during the first eight and one-half months of Fiscal Year 24, Fox News’ Bill Melugin posted on social media. The reports show an average of 500 per day during the last week. Breitbart Texas confirmed these numbers with high-level sources within U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The El Paso Sector reports the largest number of got-aways this year, the report shows. Officials told Fox News that nearly 62,000 migrants entered the U.S. illegally without screening or identification — mostly in the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, area of operations.

The Tucson Sector follows closely with more than 54,000 known got-aways.

These migrants are in addition to the 180,723 apprehended in the El Paso Sector and 373,220 apprehended in the Tucson Sector, CBP reports reviewed by Breitbart Texas show.

According to Fox News, more than 1.8 million known got-aways were counted by the CBP reports since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.

Migrant “got-aways” are an estimate of migrants that are observed crossing the border and are not apprehended. A good number of these are detected by Border Patrol agents being out in the field to make these observations. Some others are observed crossing by camera operators or other detection equipment but no agents are available to make the apprehension. Still others are part of larger groups where only a certain number of the group were apprehended.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.