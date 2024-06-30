Cartel-Destined Weapons Cache Seized at Texas Border with Mexico

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized a large cache of weapons at the Progresso International Bridge. The weapons were found in a vehicle in the southbound lane of the bridge that connects Texas and Mexico.

CBP Office of Field Operations officers working the Progresso International Bridge on Wednesday selected a vehicle in the outbound lanes for secondary inspection, according to a statement from CBP officials. With the use of CBP K-9 teams and non-intrusive inspection systems, the officers found a large cache of weapons, magazines, and ammunition likely bound for cartels in Mexico.

The officers seized 67 rifles, handguns, and shotguns, along with 69 magazines and 33 rounds of ammunition hidden inside the vehicle.

“Our frontline officers continue to exercise resolute vigilance and through an effective combination of training, inspections experience and technology they interdicted a significant load of undeclared weapons,” Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry said in a written statement. “These types of seizures perfectly exemplify and illustrate CBP’s ongoing commitment to helping secure our shared border with Mexico.”

Officers turned over the weapons and suspects to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for criminal investigation.

Officers assigned to a port of entry in Pharr, Texas, found a shipment of more than 1,400 pounds of marijuana in a tractor a few days later, officials reported.