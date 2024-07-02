Biden’s Canadian Border Surge Continues — May Arrests Up 422 Percent over Last Year

The spread of Biden’s border crisis to the U.S.-Canada border continues its exponential growth. Swanton Sector agents arrested more than 3,300 migrants in June, up more than 420 percent from last June. Year-to-date arrests are up nearly 190 percent over the same period last year.

Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 3,300 migrants during the month of June, according to unofficial Border Patrol reports obtained and reviewed by Breitbart Texas. This us up by more than 420 percent over the approximately 630 migrants apprehended in June 2023. It is also up by about 10 percent over last year’s record-breaking month for the sector.

So far this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2023, Swanton Sector agents apprehended more than 12,850 migrants. This is up by nearly 190 percent from last year, the report states.

Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia reported on social media that his agents have apprehended migrants from 85 nations this fiscal year. This includes migrants from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Argentina, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Cameroon, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Congo, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eswatini, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Guinea, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Hungary, India, Iran, Iraq, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Liberia, Lithuania, Mauritania, Mexico, Morocco, Nepal, Netherlands, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Pakistan, Panama, Romania, Russia. Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Sweden, Syria, Taiwan, Togo, Turkiye, Ukraine, United Kingdom, Uzbekistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, and Zimbabwe.

The June arrest report represents the largest number of migrant encounters for any month in the sector’s history. The sector patrols the Canadian border with eastern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. It actually exceeds the annual total for any fiscal year before the Biden administration.

Migrant apprehensions in the Swanton Sector rose exponentially during the Biden era. Garcia reported that the apprehensions during the month of April exceeded the combined annual totals of FY21 and FY22.

Since President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, Swanton Sector agents have arrested more than 21,000 migrants — more than all prior years dating back FY 2003 combined.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.