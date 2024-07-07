Beryl to Regain Hurricane Strength Before Texas Landfall Monday

Tropical Storm Beryl is expected to regain its status as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane prior to making landfall Monday morning on the mid-Texas coast. Officials with the National Hurricane Center warn of flooding threats from tidal surges and intense rainfall.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reports wind speeds in Tropical Storm Beryl of 65 miles per hour with higher gusts. The winds are expected to increase to Category 1 hurricane speeds of up to 85 miles per hour before making its Texas landfall near Matagorda Bay. Forecasters say Beryl could possibly reach Cat 2 status.

Officials report the primary danger from Beryl will be tidal surges of four to six feet from Matagorda Bay to San Luis Pass and localized rainfall of up to 15 inches.

The NHC also warns of possible tornado activity along the middle and upper Texas coastal region.

Despite warnings of heavy surf and dangerous rip currents, surfers took to the beaches near Port Aransas, Texas. Officials warn of life-threatening dangers from these conditions.

Hurricane-force winds are expected to reach the Texas coastal region after midnight Monday morning, the forecast states. After moving inland along a northwest track, the storm is expected to turn northward west of the Houston metropolitan area and then northeast into deep East Texas by Monday afternoon.