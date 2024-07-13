REPORT: Honduran Migrant Illegally in U.S. Charged in South Carolina Shooting Spree

BORDER TOWN, USA — Police in Charlotte, South Carolina, arrested an 18-year-old Honduran migrant for his alleged role in a random shooting spree that left one person dead. The migrant reportedly entered the U.S. illegally by crossing the border from Mexico into Texas, according to a local news report.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators arrested 18-year-old Carlos Roberto Diaz in connection to the alleged murder of a Charlotte resident. WSOC-TV9 reports sources indicating that Roberto Diaz entered the U.S. illegally in 2019 when he crossed the Mexican border into Texas with his father. The source did not explain what happened to Roberto Diaz after his encounter with Border Patrol agents.

The arrest of the Honduran national followed an investigation into a shooting spree that began at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Roberto Diaz and an unnamed 16-year-old juvenile allegedly began a series of random shootings that left one local resident dead and others wounded.

“These were brazen crimes that put our community at risk and created a safety hazard for our community,” CMPD Police Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters during a press conference. “CMPD personnel took this personally. They took this as a threat to the safety of the citizens of Charlotte and acted appropriately.”

Police initially arrested the 16-year-old juvenile in the early morning hours of July 11 after observing a suspicious vehicle. Following a traffic stop, the officers arrested the teen in connection to the alleged murder and the other random shootings. The officers also seized a firearm and the vehicle.

During questioning, the juvenile identified Roberto Diaz as the second suspect.

Police say that first person to be shot was identified as 58-year-old Mustaffa Muhammad. Police found him dead on the road next to a car, the Charlotte Observer reported.

According to police officials, Carlos Roberto Diaz is charged with:

Murder (1 st Degree)

Degree) Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle (x2)

Felony Conspiracy to Commit Murder

Attempted Murder (x5)

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling (x2)

Assault with a Deadly with Intent to Kill/Inflict Serious Injury

The unidentified juvenile is also charged with the alleged 1st Degree Murder of Muhammad.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officials to verify the immigration status of Roberto Diaz. Officials were unable to confirm the report from WCSO or if an immigration detainer had been placed by ICE. Breitbart also contacted ICE for additional information regarding the alleged Honduran migrant’s status.

Jail officials told Breitbart that Roberto Diaz is being held on a $100,000 bond.