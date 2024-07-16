Mexico City Cop Under Probe for Subway Porn Video

A Mexico City cop is under investigation for having acted in a porn video recorded in the city’s subway.

The controversy began last week when Mexican porn actress Mujer Luna Bella and her film crew went into an empty rail car in Mexico City’s subway and took part in a series of videos that were sexual. One of the actors was dressed in black clothing and wore a vest that said “police” while he engaged in various sexual acts.

In one of the ending scenes in the video, the main actress, Mujer Luna Bella, appears to spray a liquid discharge all over the seats and floor of a rail car while appearing to orgasm.

Clips and photos of the video went viral in Mexico, drawing much attention due to Luna Bella’s wide social media following and widespread speculation as to how they had been able to film inside the city’s subway system, which has video surveillance and is under constant police presence.

SUSPENDEN a POLICÍA q HIZO y FILMÓ PORNO en el @MetroCDMX

Es el agente Jorge López Villegas

Argumenta q estaba franco y q tiene una cuenta de OnlyFans fuera de su área laboral.

Así se grabó y exhibió.

La @SSC_CDMX le inició un procedimiento.

Ya está fuera de servicio. pic.twitter.com/XZRS0KWrwS — Carlos Jiménez (@c4jimenez) July 9, 2024

According to Mexico City officials, the film crew had no film permits in the subway. Additionally, Mexico City’s Citizenship Security (SSC) Secretariat began an internal affairs investigation into police officer Jorge Lopez, who is an active member and identified as one of the actors who took part in the video. Lopez, a six-year veteran of the police department, is currently assigned to an elite tactical team.

In a statement provided to Breitbart Texas, SSC revealed that the investigation’s results would help determine whether Lopez would also face criminal charges in addition to internal sanctions within the department. The statement claimed that the investigation would be carried out in strict accordance with the law and Lopez’s rights.

Since then, Lopez and several other actors have held a protest of sorts outside the Mexico City police headquarters, where he tried to apologize for his role in the film.

In a prepared statement provided to Breitbart Texas, Lopez claimed that in addition to being a police officer, he had been a bisexual porn actor for some time selling his content on various online platforms and having collaborated with various film companies. He claimed he was not in police uniform during the filming and was simply acting. Lopez also claimed that he had wrongly assumed that the film company had gotten the permits they needed before filming, and he had merely arrived at the agreed time and location for the job he had been hired for.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.