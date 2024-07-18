Two Child Sex Offenders Added to Texas Most-Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List

The Texas Department of Public Safety added two child sex offenders to the State’s 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. The two men replace two other criminal illegal immigrants from the list following their arrests.

DPS officials added Fabian Martinez Toribio and Octavio Cruz Hernandez to the recently created Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Immigrants List. Officials report both men have connections to Central Texas.

LATEST NEWS: New Fugitives Added to Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List AUSTIN – DPS has added two fugitives with ties to Central Texas, Fabian Martinez Toribio and Octavio Cruz Hernandez, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas… pic.twitter.com/X1ECdfNfrk — Texas DPS (@TxDPS) July 16, 2024

According to DPS officials:

Fabian Martinez Toribio, 25, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been wanted by the Austin Police Department since Jan. 2024 for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Additionally, in Feb. 2024, a warrant was issued out of Travis County for his arrest for possession of a controlled substance. In April 2018, Martinez Toribio was arrested and convicted of entry without inspection and was subsequently removed from the United States. In Oct. 2023, Martinez Toribio was arrested by the Manor Police Department for resisting arrest/search and possession of a controlled substance then bonded out of jail. Martinez Toribio is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has ties to Travis County, including the cities of Austin and Pflugerville. More information about Martinez Toribio or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here. Octavio Cruz Hernandez, 32, a criminal illegal immigrant from Mexico, has been wanted out of Bastrop County since April 2024 for sex abuse of a child under 14 years of age. In Sept. 2019, Cruz Hernandez was convicted of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age in Travis County. The following month, he was removed from the United States. In July 2022, Cruz Hernandez was arrested by the Kyle Police Department and convicted of driving while intoxicated. Cruz Hernandez is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds. He has ties to Travis, Hays and Bastrop counties, including the cities of Austin, Kyle, Dripping Springs and Cedar Creek. More information about Cruz Hernandez or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered the creation of the list to seek assistance from the public in apprehending these dangerous criminal illegal immigrants.

According to the DPS, criminal illegal immigrants on this list are wanted for crimes including Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact, Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child, Sexual Assault, Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to Commit Another Felony, and Attempt to Commit Smuggling of Persons for Pecuniary Benefit.

“When President Joe Biden took office, he dismantled every effective border policy his predecessor put into place,” Governor Abbott said in June when he announced the list. “As a result, we have seen record high levels of illegal immigration, including dangerous criminals and terrorists who are a threat to the public safety of our state and our nation.”

“These illegal immigrants will now be spotlighted on our 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrants List. Texas is a law-and-order state, and with the help of our fellow Texans, we will ensure that the illegal immigrants on this list are taken off our streets and put behind bars to keep our communities safe.” the governor added. “Texas will continue to take unprecedented action to protect Texans and our state from President Biden’s border crisis.”

During his speech at the Republican National Convention on July 17, Governor Abbott reminded the crowd that Texas is standing on the line to defend the Texas border with Mexico in the absence of border security enforcement by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to visit Texas to see the border crisis they created, I took the border to them. Texas has bused over 119,700 illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities across the country. We will keep those buses rolling until the border is finally secure. pic.twitter.com/G9yXBsntPd — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 18, 2024

“The president’s most sacred duty is to protect our country,” Abbott said to a cheering crowd of grass-roots Republicans. “Joe Biden has deserted his duty. He gutted President Trump’s policies on his first day in office. The result has been catastrophic.”