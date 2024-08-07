Tren de Aragua Gang Member Wearing ICE Tracking Device Arrested near Texas Border for Alleged Human Smuggling

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper arrested a confirmed Tren de Aragua, who was released by the Biden-Harris administration for alleged smuggling of persons. The Venezuelan gang member was wearing an ICE tracking device at the time of his arrest. This was his second arrest on human smuggling charges.

A post on social media by DPS officials states that a trooper arrested 24-year-old Maikel Diaz-Guerra, a Venezuelan national and confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member, in El Paso for allegedly acting as a scout during a human smuggling attempt. Officials said Diaz-Guerra wore an ICE tracking watch and had been released days earlier from a prior alleged smuggling arrest.

The arrest of the Venezuelan gang member took place during a traffic stop in El Paso. The troopers involved in the arrest are assigned to the border region under Governor Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star border security mission.

Troopers arrested the 17-year-old driver of the other vehicle after finding three illegal immigrants concealed in the rear seat, DPS officials stated. DPS identified the second driver as Gildardo Perez III. Officials did not disclose the teen’s citizenship or immigration status.

Border Patrol agents took custody of the three migrants being smuggled in the failed incident.