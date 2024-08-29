Texas Continues Border Wall Projects Abandoned by Biden-Harris Admin

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the start of another border wall project in Starr County. The governor ordered the construction of border walls in Texas after the Biden-Harris administration stopped projects approved during the Trump administration.

“Until President Biden and Vice President Harris secure the border, Texas won’t back down from the fight to secure the border by building more miles of border wall,” the governor said in a written statement this week. “Texas is the ONLY state in U.S. history to build our own border wall.”

Texas border wall construction continues in Starr County. Texas is the ONLY state in U.S. history to build our own border wall. We will protect Texans and Americans from the unprecedented surge of illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/Cm641PTXKk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 28, 2024

Breitbart News reported that in January 2021, the Biden-Harris administration ordered U.S. Customs and Border Protection to stop border wall construction projects approved during the Trump administration. In an apparent flip-flop, Democratic Party Presidential Nominee Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly claims to be in favor of building a border wall.

Republican Vice Presidential candidate, Senator J.D. Vance quickly countered, saying if Harris supports border walls, “she could start right now!”

Kamala Harris is a fake. If she wants to build the border wall, she could start right now! https://t.co/EXyBzk1DpR — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 27, 2024

In June 2021, Governor Abbott demanded the Biden-Harris administration return land seized by the federal government for border wall projects.

Construction began in September 2021 on Texas-funded border walls on privately owned land with approval of the land owners. The governor also ordered the restart of construction projects in September 2022 cancelled by the Biden-Harris administration.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas, Governor Abbott stated, “A lot of the border wall is being built by border wall material that there was a contract for, Texas bought it from contractors who built the wall for President Trump. We’re building the exact same wall.”

“We found a way, by going through the surplus program of the federal government where Texas would be able to obtain these border wall panels and we obtained as much as we could, until Biden found out about it,” Abbott explained.

Soon after this interview, the Biden-Harris administration ordered the federal government to end selling abandoned border wall materials to Texas. “He put a stop to Texas being able to get it. There may be some other ways that we will be able to get more.”

Not only did the Biden-Harris administration stop the construction of the Trump-era border wall projects, they spent approximately $6 million per day to store the materials and leave construction sites abandoned, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported.

“President Biden is paying professional construction contractors to babysit metal to the tune of $2 billion and counting, while at the same time we’ve seen a 20-year high number of migrants crossing our open border,” said Senator James Lankford (R-OK), lead Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee on Government Operations and Border Management in July 2021. “It is absolutely absurd that Americans are paying contractors to guard metal gates that President Biden refuses to install because he wants to ‘study’ the wall.”