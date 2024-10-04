Manhunt Underway in Shooting of Texas Panhandle Police Chief

A police manhunt is underway in the Texas Panhandle region as officers search for a man accused of shooting a small-town police chief. The shooting occurred as Memphis, Texas, police officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Seth Altman, a local resident.

Early Friday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety officials issued a statewide “Blue Alert” to ask people to report the whereabouts of Seth Altman. Officials say Altman is wanted for the attempted capital murder of Memphis Police Chief Rex Plant.

ABC7 in nearby Amarillo, Texas, reported that Chief Plant and one of his officers attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Altman for an alleged burglary.

As Chief Plant approached the rear of the Memphis Housing Authority apartment, Hall allegedly exited the door and opened fire with a handgun, shooting multiple times, the ABC affiliate reported. Hall reportedly fled the scene on foot.

The Amarillo Globe-News reported that an air ambulance flight crew flew Chief Plant to a Lubbock hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. He is currently reported to be in stable condition.

Police say Altman was wanted in Hall County on a charge of burglary of a habitation. He now faces charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. As of the time of this publication, Altman is reported to still be at large. Texas Rangers are investigation the shooting.

Altman is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 220 pounds, the Amarillo newspaper reported. He has blue eyes and red or auburn hair and was last seen in the 200 block of South Fourth Street in Memphis around 11 p.m. Thursday. He was wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans.

Authorities believe Altman is “armed and dangerous” and warn the public not to approach him, the report continued. Officials recommend calling 911 if he’s located.