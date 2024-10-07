Migrant Caravan Departs Southern Mexico for U.S. Border

Multiple sources report that a large group of mostly Central and South American migrants departed the southern Mexican state of Chiapas, intending to reach the U.S. border. The group reportedly demanded faster processing of transit permits from the new Mexican government under President Claudia Sheinbaum.

Independent journalist Ali Bradley estimated size of the new migrant caravan to be approximately 6,000 migrants.

Videographer Auden Cabello said the migrants expressed frustration with the Biden-Harris CBP One app. Unable to make appointments for border crossings at ports of entry or direct flights into the U.S., the group departed Tapachula, Chiapas, on Saturday and headed for the U.S. southern border with Mexico.

“The caravan is currently being escorted by Mexico’s National Guard, state police, and an ambulance,” Cabello reported. “Authorities are offering migrants the option to remain in Tapachula and receive assistance with their CBP One applications.”

Another migrant caravan departed the southern Mexican border region in July, Breitbart Texas reported. That group of approximately 3,000 migrants began making their way north to the U.S.-Mexico border.

By mid-September, large migrant group crossings returned to the Eagle Pass, Texas, border region.

“The large migrant group crossed the Rio Grande late in the afternoon near the small community of Normandy, Texas, roughly 16 miles north of Eagle Pass, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark wrote. “As reported by Breitbart, Texas, the area was once notorious for the frequency of large migrant crossings but has since slowed after increased election-year enforcement efforts in Mexico significantly slowed the flow of migrants arriving at the United States border.”

The large migrant group crossings near Eagle Pass continue into October, according to Texas DPS spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivares.