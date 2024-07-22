Mexican Cops Escort Thousands of Migrants as New Caravan Heads North Fearing Trump Will Close Border

Mexican authorities are escorting more than 3,000 migrants who began trekking their way north as part of a new migrant caravan, with each of the participants having the ultimate goal of reaching the U.S. border and requesting asylum or some other form of protected status.

The caravan confirmed Breitbart Texas’ exclusive reporting that activists were planning the caravan, which was set to begin on Sunday on the southern border of Mexico with Guatemala. As with prior caravans, members of Mexico’s National Guard and state police forces were on hand escorting the migrants and helping direct traffic as the group walked along various roads.

On Sunday, approximately 3,000 migrants, primarily from Central and South America began walking from the city of Hidalgo, Chiapas along paved highways on their way north. According to Mexican news outlets, the migrants claim to be trying to get to the border before the U.S. elections fearing that the possible arrival of Donald Trump to the White House could lead to a “closing of the border.”

One migrant, Miguel Salazar from El Salvador, told the Associated Press he feared opportunities to enter the United States as an asylum seeker would no longer be a possibility under a Trump administration.

“We are running the risk that permits might be blocked,” Salazar told the AP. The Salvadoran migrant went on to say he feared a Trump administration would stop granting appointments to migrants seeking asylum using the CBP One application. Currently, 1,450 migrants are admitted each day through seven land border ports of entry at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The initial story by Breitbart Texas quoted intelligence information provided to this outlet by high-level sources within Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM), claiming that the caravan would depart on Sunday morning and was headed for Mexico City, from where migrants would largely disband and then take various modes of transportation on their way north.

Another migrant, 55-year-old Oswaldo Reyna, told the AP he crossed from Guatemala into Mexico more than a month ago and waited in Ciudad Hidalgo to join the caravan after hearing about it on social media. Reyna, a Cuban national was at odds with former President Trump’s recent comments about migrants, telling the AP, “We are not delinquents, we are hard working people who have left our country to get ahead in life, because in our homeland we are suffering from many needs.”

Prior to the start of the caravan, authorities were expecting a large turnout because the number of migrants in Chiapas has been growing. Mexico’s government has been busing migrants south to lower the number of migrants crossing north as part of a deal with the Biden administration. Migrants who spoke with Breitbart Texas claim that they have been falsely promised various types of aid and stipends in order to travel to Chiapas or Mexico City temporarily. Once the groups have arrived at the southern destination, they have been left to fend for themselves.

Mexican law enforcement agencies have historically broken up the caravans within days of forming as the group moves through the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the enhanced immigration enforcement operations in Mexico have resulted in the apprehension of migrants at the southwest border reaching the lowest levels since President Biden took office.

