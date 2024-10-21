REPORTS: 2,500 Migrants Depart Southern Mexico in Caravan Bound for U.S. Border

Social media reports indicate that another migrant group of up to 2,500 migrants departed from southern Mexico on Sunday. The group departed from Tapachula, Chiapas, to reach the U.S.-Mexico border before the upcoming presidential election.

Journalist Wid Lyman posted a Real America’s Voice video on X that reports that about 2,500 migrants departed from Chiapas on October 20 heading for the U.S. border with Mexico.

The Associated Press estimates the number of migrants in the caravan at about 2,000. The news organization reports this is the third and largest such caravan departing from southern Mexico since President Claudia Sheinbaum was sworn into office earlier this month. So far, the new Mexican president has made no changes in the country’s immigration policies.

One week earlier, Breitbart Texas reported that approximately 1,000 migrants had departed from the same region in an attempt to reach the U.S. before the November 5 presidential election.

News Nation journalist Ali Bradley posted a statement from CBP on social media, which states the agency is aware of mass migrant groups making their way to the U.S. border.

Bradly reported CBP will use the long-standing Title 8 immigration law to remove migrants who cross the border illegally between ports of entry. However, as Breitbart Texas has consistently reported, migrants from “special interest” countries cannot be returned to their home country and are frequently released from Border Patrol custody to seek asylum.

Randy Clark/Breitbart Texas

Breitbart’s Randy Clark posted a video over the weekend showing CBP buses dropping off a load of migrants at a shelter in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“As election day nears, the source within CBP, not authorized to speak to the media, says a noticeable increase in migrants, including Special Interest Aliens and unaccompanied migrant children, has appeared in the small border town in recent weeks,” Clark wrote.

In recent weeks, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector began encountering multiple large migrant groups crossing the border near Eagle Pass. Many of these groups contain migrants designated by Border Patrol as “Special Interest Aliens.”

Clark wrote:

In the previous seven days, nearly 160 unaccompanied migrant children were sent across the border into Eagle Pass by their parents or other family members. The unaccompanied migrant children, most between the ages of 5-17, hailed from several Central and South American countries, according to the source within Customs and Border Protection. On Wednesday, Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers interdicted 57 unaccompanied migrant children in a single group of more than two hundred migrants fording the river. As reported by Breitbart Texas, the large groups crossing almost daily into the small Texas border town have included dozens of Special Interest Aliens from across the globe. The groups crossing into the city have been found to contain migrants from Iran, Egypt, Turkey, and several Western African countries. The CBP source says the migrant increases are likely to continue and are expected to rise as the election grows closer. “We are seeing an increase in the Special Interest Aliens and unaccompanied children,” the source stated. “These are demographics we have no way of returning. Absent any derogatory information discovered during processing, they will be released.” the source says.

On October 9, Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley confirmed the return of large migrant group crossings in his sector.

It is not known if the new surge of migrants crossing the Mexican border illegally into Texas is connected to the earlier reported migrant caravans.