New Migrant Caravan Headed North Trying to Beat the Possible Arrival of a Trump Administration

A new migrant caravan of approximately 1,000 migrants departed from Mexico’s southern border this weekend to make its way to Mexico City. From there, the group is expected to disperse and find various ways to reach the U.S. border. The caravan is the second to start in Mexico since October 1, when the country’s new president, Claudia Sheinbaum, took office.

The caravan began early Sunday morning in Tapachula, Chiapas, and has been officially named “God is Guiding Us.” The caravan comprises approximately 1,000 migrants from Venezuela, Colombia, Ecuador, Perú, Haiti, Panamá, and Costa Rica, as well as some migrants from Afghanistan and Nepal. The group plans to make its way to Mexico City, with its ultimate goal being the U.S. border.

The migrants who make up the caravan have received legal status in Mexico and were in the process of waiting in Chiapas for an appointment for the Biden-Harris administration’s CBP One application. However, the group’s organizers got tired of the long wait times.

According to Jonathan Rojas, the group fears the rhetoric former U.S. President Donald J. Trump voiced that he would close the current immigration pathway. Rojas claimed that he was traveling due to economic reasons due to a lack of opportunities in his native Colombia.

“There is real concern that if he (Trump) gets elected, they will close the border,” Rojas said. “We can’t keep waiting for them to give us an appointment. Conditions here in Chiapas are not healthy, there are too many of us and not enough supplies and space. They (the Mexican government) need to help us.”

According to Venezuela’s La Verdad, the migrants in the caravan claimed that there were food shortages in Chiapas and a lack of medical care. The publication also noted that the driving factor behind the migrants’s desire to reach the United States was economic need.

