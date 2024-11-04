Exclusive: 124 Iranian Nationals Illegally Cross Biden-Harris’ Unsecured Border in October

A Department of Homeland Security report reviewed by Breitbart Texas revealed that Border Patrol agents arrested 124 Iranian nationals who illegally crossed the southwest border in the last month before the presidential election. The number represents a more than 150 percent increase in the apprehension of Iranian nationals when compared to one year earlier. According to a source within CBP, the influx of Iranian nationals and other Special Interest Aliens (SIA) across the U.S./Mexico border shows no indication of slowing as the first month of the new fiscal year comes to an end.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, in October 2023, 50 Iranian migrants were apprehended in multiple sectors along the southwest border. The source says the number tripled during October 2024. A report reviewed by Breitbart Texas last year revealed an increase in the apprehension of all Special Interest Aliens, as the Border Patrol had arrested more than 61,000 Special Interest Aliens in the previous 12 months during fiscal year 2023.

The source says the latest influx of Iranian Special Interest Aliens is concerning, considering the known Iranian plots to assassinate former President Donald Trump. According to the source, the vetting of Iranian nationals has not significantly changed despite the plots, and as with most Special Interest Aliens, almost 90 percent are released into the United States to pursue asylum claims.

According to an AP News report, in late September, U.S. intelligence officials briefed former President Donald Trump’s campaign on Iranian threats against the Republican presidential nominee. According to the report, the briefing centered on previously reported threats from the Iranian government and did not involve a new plot.

The former president faced several threats from Iran since the American drone strike in January 2020 that killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani. The Iranian major general was traveling to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi near the Baghdad International Airport when the Trump administration launched the drone strike. According to the U.S. Department of Defense, Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American soldiers in Iraq.

The source says the increase in Iranian nationals continues to concern officials within the Border Patrol as most will be released to pursue asylum claims and, as reported by Breitbart Texas, will be allowed to board domestic flights anywhere within the United States.

“There is only so long we can hold them if we can’t come up with any tangible evidence that they pose a threat. Most claim to be citizens tired of the Iranian regime,” the source elaborated. “Our fear is that those who pose the most danger are using this group to blend in with and will ultimately harm Americans.”

The FBI considers Iranian nationals to be Special Interest Aliens. According to a 2019 DHS fact sheet, the term “Significant Interest Alien” is defined as follows:

Generally, an SIA is a non-U.S. person who, based on an analysis of travel patterns, potentially poses a national security risk to the United States or its interests. Often such individuals or groups are employing travel patterns known or evaluated to possibly have a nexus to terrorism. DHS analysis includes an examination of travel patterns, points of origin, and/or travel segments that are tied to current assessments of national and international threat environments. This does not mean that all SIAs are “terrorists,” but rather that the travel and behavior of such individuals indicates a possible nexus to nefarious activity (including terrorism) and, at a minimum, provides indicators that necessitate heightened screening and further investigation. The term SIA does not indicate any specific derogatory information about the individual – and DHS has never indicated that the SIA designation means more than that.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.