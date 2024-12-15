BORDER PATROL CHIEF: 10K Special Interest Aliens Apprehended in New Fiscal Year

More than 10,000 Special Interest Aliens were apprehended during the first two and one-half months of the new fiscal year. Special Interest Aliens come from countries with known ties to terrorism.

Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens posted a report on social media showing the arrest of three Syrian migrants who were arrested entering the U.S. Virgin Islands on a boat on December 5. The chief said Border Patrol agents already apprehended more than 10,000 Special Interest Aliens in Fiscal Year 2025, which began on October 1.

Many of these 10,000 Special Interest Aliens, migrants from countries with known ties to terrorism, crossed the border from Mexico into Texas since October 1, Breitbart Texas reported.

Beginning on October 3, Breitbart’s Randy Clark reported 27 Special Interest Aliens who crossed in a large group of migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas. Those included migrnts from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran, Egypt, and India.

Two weeks later, more than 500 migrants crossed into the Eagle Pass area of operations. These groups included five migrants from Iran, 19 from Egypt, four from Afghanistan, and five migrants from Turkey.

In October, Border Patrol agents apprehended 124 Iranian migrants at crossing points along the U.S.-Mexico border.

According to a source within CBP, the influx of Iranian nationals and other Special Interest Aliens across the U.S./Mexico border showed no signs of slowing as the first month of the new fiscal year came to an end, Clark wrote.

In November, Texas DPS troopers apprehended Special interest aliens from Mali and Angola who crossed the border with migrant groups that included unaccompanied migrant children.

When troopers encountered a group of 289 migrants near Eagle Pass on November 28, they found seven Special Interest Aliens from Iran. They found five Special Interest Aliens from Iran and Turkey two days earlier.

The trend continued as DPS troopers arrested 11 Special Interest Aliens near Eagle Pass on December 1.

Clark reported:

According to a source within CBP not authorized to speak to the media, Special Interest Alien crossings into Eagle Pass were once a rarity. Violence in Sinaloa, Mexico, according to the source, is one reason migrants from special interest countries may be choosing to enter the United States in Eagle Pass, Texas. The trend is concerning, the source told Breitbart Texas.