VIDEO: 7 Iranian Migrants Found in Large Migrant Group at Texas Border

Border Significant Events: 11/29: A large group of 289 illegal immigrants crossed into Maverick County at around 3:30 am. Included were 7 Special Interest Aliens (SIAs) from Iran. The group was apprehended by the US Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/PACDxMjBJ3

Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 289 migrants near Eagle Pass, Texas. Embedded with the group were seven Special Interest Aliens from Iran.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lieutenant Chris Olivarez posted a video and photos on social media showing a large group of migrants apprehended by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents near Eagle Pass.

The migrants crossed the border illegally from Mexico into Maverick County, Texas, around 3 a.m. on Friday. The group included seven Special Interest Aliens from Iran.

Late Thanksgiving night, DPS troopers arrested 22 more migrants in Maverick. The troopers charged five single adult migrants with Criminal Trespass, Olivarez stated.

On Wednesday, Olivarez reported the arrest of a large group of 166 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into the Eagle Pass area. Included in that group were five more Special Interest Aliens from Iran and Turkey.

This group also included 31 unaccompanied migrant children between the ages of ten and 16. The troopers charged 31 migrants with Criminal Trespass.