Tren de Aragua Crime Expands to North Dakota — Cops Beg Biden Admin for Help

A North Dakota police chief says he cannot get help from the Biden administration regarding criminal activity involving Tren de Aragua gang members. North Dakota is now the 17th state to report Tren de Aragua gang crime.

West Fargo Police Chief Pete Nielson told the New Your Post that his small department needs federal resources to deal with the recent appearance of Tren de Aragua gang members in his city.

“If you don’t have federal help on these crimes crossing all these different state lines, it’s difficult for local police to enforce some of this,” Nielson told the Post. “We haven’t had a lot of federal partners knocking on our door here to assist with this crime.”

Nielson’s remarks follow the arrest of 25-year-old Henry Theis in November. Theis is charged with hacking and ripping off ATMs in West Fargo, North Dakota, in November. The Post stated that Theis allegedly made off with approximately $100,000 from the ATM heists.

Federal officials told the Post that Theis was arrested by Border Patrol agents in El Paso last year and then released by the Biden administration. Police in Lewisville, Texas, subsequently arrested the Venezuelan for DWI in August. Lewisville officials released Theis after the misdemeanor arrest.

Theis made his way to North Dakota where, in November, he was arrested for an alleged series of ATM rip-offs. Chief Nielson told ValleyNewsLive, “During that traffic stop, [the officer] starts talking to the individual, who is here illegally, who is not a citizen of the United States. As he questions him, he ends up finding that there was over $24,000 cash in his vehicle.”

“When you have someone that comes into your community and steals $150,000, and that’s an illegal alien, and then leaves. One would think that the Feds would step in and say, “You know, I’m going to take this one,” Nielson told the local news outlet.

Nielson told the Post he belives his situation will change when President-Elect Donald Trump is sworn in as president in January. He said he would be willing to help with the incoming president’s plans for mass deportation.

“I think if there was an order from [Trump border czar] Tom Homan to assist the federal government in, you know, making arrests of people that are here within the communities illegally, we would entertain that order, and we would assist the federal government on anything that they needed us to do,” Neilson stated.