First Migrant Caravan of 2025 Heads from Southern Mexico to U.S. Border

The first migrant caravan of 2025 began its journey from Southern Mexico, intending to reach the U.S. border prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Between 2,000 to 2,500 migrants started the first caravan of 20205 in the southern state of Chiapas. The goal of the group is to walk to Mexico City to find alternate routes to reach the U.S. border and claim asylum.

The caravan began early Thursday morning in the Bicentennial Park of Tapachula, Chiapas. Agents with Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) who spoke with Breitbart Texas revealed that the coordination for the caravan was carried out through social media messages and messaging applications, not posterboards and loudspeakers, as it had done in the past. The move was made to avoid any interference from authorities.

INM agents and members of Mexico’s National Guard were at the park but ultimately allowed the caravan to move northward. INM agents recorded the group as they walked past them while some local police officials helped direct traffic.

The caravan is the first of 2025 and the tenth since Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum took office in October. Members of the current caravan and the prior ones have expressed a sense of urgency to enter the United States before President-Elect Trump takes office.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Williams Cortez from Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles Project contributed to this report.