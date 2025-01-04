Texas Arrests Four Tren de Aragua Gang Members Crossing U.S. Border from Mexico

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers arrested four confirmed Tren de Aragua gang members after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The four Venezuelan gang members crossed in a group of 22 migrants from four countries on New Year’s Eve.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrest on Friday, saying, “Earlier this week, Texas Department of Public Safety troopers identified and arrested four vicious TdA gang members attempting to illegally cross the border from Mexico into the state.”

On New Year’s Eve, DPS troopers assigned to the governor’s Operation Lone Star border security mission came across a group of 22 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico into Texas, the governor’s office reported. The migrants were identified as citizens of Colombia, Mexico, Peru, and Venezuela.

Troopers arrested 11 of the migrants on charges of criminal trespass and referred the remaining family units to Border Patrol agents. While processing the arrested migrants, troopers identified nine of the migrants as Venezuelan nationals.

DPS special agents investigated the migrants and confirmed four of the men as members of the hyperviolent Tren de Aragua Venezuelan gang.

“The confirmed TdA gang members arrested on New Year’s Eve include Segundo Ocando-Mejia, 39; Pedro Luis Salazar-Cuervo, 27; Antonio Joe Urruttia-Rojas, 18; and Levi Jesus Urrutia-Blanco, 18. Ocando-Mejia had tattoos on his shoulders indicating he may hold rank or leadership within the gang,” officials reported.

” I designated TdA as a foreign terrorist organization, and we will not tolerate this gang operating or gaining a foothold in Texas,” Abbott stated. “Until President Trump is back in the White House to secure our border, Texas will continue to hunt down dangerous criminals like TdA and put them behind bars to protect Texans from this vicious gang.”