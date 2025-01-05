Texas Arrests Deported Migrant after Re-Entry near Border

Texas Department of Public Safety troopers utilizing a K-9 team tracked down and arrested a previously deported Mexican migrant. The Mexican nation was found while trying to avoid apprehension after illegally re-entering the United States from Mexico.

Texas DPS spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez posted photos on social media reporting the arrest of Victor Antonio Olan De La Cruz on a ranch in Maverick County. The man was arrested with a group of illegal immigrants attempting to evade capture by trespassing through a private ranch in Maverick County, he stated.

In September 2024, the Biden administration granted Olan De La Cruz supervised release and removed him from Mexico two months later.

Olan De La Cruz subsequently re-entered the U.S. this month in Maverick County. Troopers charged the Mexican national with criminal trespass. Once Texas completes his criminal proceedings, he will likely be turned over to Trump administration officials, where he could face prosecution for illegal re-entry after removal.

The Biden administration’s border security and immigration policies led to significant political changes during the 2024 General Election. Many border counties voted Republican for the first time.

On January 1, Maverick County swore in its first Republican elected official. Constable Abraham Happy Martinez defeated an eight-year Democrat incumbent by more than 14 points to win the office.