Mexican Cops Turned Prisoner Over to Cartel Gunmen, Claims Reporter

A group of Mexican police officers allegedly turned their prisoner over to cartel gunmen. The gunmen placed the victim on a raft and took him to Guatemala, where they tortured and beheaded him.

The incident occurred in 2023 in the town of Suchiate, Chiapas, on Mexico’s southern border. However, new revelations come from longtime journalist Isain Mandujano, whose report appears to show direct involvement of Mexican law enforcement forces and cartel gunmen

According to Mandujano, the officers were municipal cops under the leadership of former Suchiate Mayor Sonia Eloina Hernandez. The journalist included a small video that also shows that federal and state police forces were present during the illegal extradition and did nothing about it.

The prisoner that the cops turned over is s believed to be Jose Santos Guevara, a former Guatemalan soldier who crossed into Mexico in 2023 after having killed a police official in Guatemala. Allegedly, the man tried to carjack a vehicle in Mexico. Locals stopped the carjacking and were in the process of lynching Santos Guevara when Mexican authorities arrived to stop them.

The Mexican journalist claimed that Santos Guevara was killed and beheaded in Guatemala shortly after being turned over by Mexican authorities.

Mexico’s government has not yet made any statements about the case.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.