Cuban Migrants Apprehended in Makeshift Boat Off Florida Coast

U.S. Coastguardsmen reported a makeshift boat about to make landfall near Key West, Florida, last week. Border Patrol agents responded and found 24 migrants from Cuba.

Border Patrol Chief Jason D. Owens posted photos on social media showing a tiny makeshift boat near Florida’s southernmost islands. Border Patrol agents responded after being alerted by the U.S. Coast Guard.

The agents took the Cuban migrants into custody near Key West.

The Coast Guard also found 37 more Cuban migrants after finding two groups on islands near the Bahamas. The Coast Guard team onboard the Cutter Willliam Flores rescued the migrants and transported them to the Bahamas for processing.

The migrants had been spotted by an HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew. Coast Guard officials stated that the aircrew dropped water and food to hold the migrants over until help could arrive.

A few days earlier, the crew of the Flores rescued 20 more migrants and two dogs found in a makeshift boat. The crew found the boat about 36 miles south of Key West.